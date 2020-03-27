Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (BKNG, ITT, MU, NGG, ORAN, PCRX, PPG, PRDO, PSX, PTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Get Booking Holdings Inc alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in April 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio.. Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel, which continues to maintain momentum. The drug’s label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is expected to further boost sales in the days ahead. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is a tailwind. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Pacira remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth. Therefore, any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock.”

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been going down over a month. PPG Industries has diversified products offering and geographical presence. Cost savings from restructuring initiatives will likely support the company’s margins. PPG Industries is also committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Buyouts are also expected to contribute to the company's sales. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial demand globally is also expected to affect the company's sales volumes. Moreover, unfavorable currency translation may continue to impact its margins. The company's stretched valuation is another matter of concern.”

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problem. To capitalize on the trend, Phillips 66 allocated majority of its capital budget for midstream operations, which will bring in higher margin and strong growth. Precisely, with its oil and gas pipeline network expected to reach 24,000 miles by 2020, the company is an industry leader in the midstream business. Moreover, the firm is well poised to gain on its higher-margin chemicals operations. However, a weak refining business has been hurting the company. Notably, the global coronavirus outbreak has crippled demand for petroleum products, hurting the refining business of the leading energy player.”

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.