Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (BTDPY, CMPGY, CSWC, DCP, DSCSY, DSSI, EADSY, ELP, EMMA, ERIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of treatments and therapies, for rare and orphan disease categories. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., formerly known MYnd Analytics Inc., is based in Torrance, United States. “

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $342.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.