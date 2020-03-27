Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (CMI, CSX, ENIC, EXPE, HFC, MGM, PCAR, PRTS, RDFN, RVNC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $262.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of S&P Global have outperformed its industry in the past year. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last three quarters. The company remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts have helped it innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Lower bank loan ratings activity has been weighing on the company's revenues.”

