Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 27th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,675. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.