Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,973. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.