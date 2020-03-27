Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Up 58.7% in March

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 27th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Escalade by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Escalade by 5,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,967. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.27. Escalade has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.