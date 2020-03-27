Espers (ESP) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Espers has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $405,047.89 and $18.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.01038319 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00173700 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 184.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007309 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

