Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

