Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 456.67 ($6.01).

Essentra stock traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 254.20 ($3.34). 288,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.09 million and a PE ratio of 17.53. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

