Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $218.70 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

