Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $178,535.09 and approximately $17,118.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000996 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,748,741 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

