Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.77 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $160,501.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.02073166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00076646 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,686,274 coins and its circulating supply is 168,656,861 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.