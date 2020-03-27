E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,745,500 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 27th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,045,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,192,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

