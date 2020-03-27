Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Euronet Worldwide worth $85,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.