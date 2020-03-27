Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,272 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Euronet Worldwide worth $40,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of EEFT opened at $93.58 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

