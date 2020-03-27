European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 27th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of European Equity Fund by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in European Equity Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in European Equity Fund by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 206,389 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.