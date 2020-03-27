Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 51.1% in March

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 27th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 112,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,813. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

