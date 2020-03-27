EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $356,214.05 and $483,173.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

