Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Everest Re Group worth $86,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

