Everex Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $518,379.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

