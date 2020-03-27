Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and DragonEX. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $226,451.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,268,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,530,262,636 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitfinex, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

