Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Holdings Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,205 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evolent Health worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $5.31. 1,123,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Evolent Health Inc has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $472.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.99.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

