Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,088,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 27th total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 941,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 10,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.99.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Evolus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

