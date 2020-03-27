Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €33.00 ($38.37) price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EVT stock traded down €1.09 ($1.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €19.54 ($22.72). The stock had a trading volume of 848,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.67. Evotec has a 52-week low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 52-week high of €27.29 ($31.73).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

