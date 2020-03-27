Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at AltaCorp Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.54. 308,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The company has a market cap of $549.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.85.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4111538 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

