ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $238,165.45 and $2,181.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

