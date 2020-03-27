Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,612 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.