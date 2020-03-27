ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barrington Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,892. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock worth $1,966,619. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.