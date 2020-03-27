EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001506 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

