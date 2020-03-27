Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EXXRF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. Exor has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

About Exor

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

