Exosis Price Hits $0.0890 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Exosis has a market cap of $31,927.69 and approximately $12,803.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. In the last week, Exosis has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.02073017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.03362418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00598945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00739258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00076658 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00482965 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015901 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 523,907 coins and its circulating supply is 358,907 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

