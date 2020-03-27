Expanse (EXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,009.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $439,326.62 and approximately $3,009.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

