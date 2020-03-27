Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,210,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

