Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 1,239,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,066. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 7,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 4,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Capital Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Reynolds Capital Management now owns 5,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExxonMobil Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ExxonMobil Investment Management now owns 26,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

