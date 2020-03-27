Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,810,732. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

