Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,607,800 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 27th total of 44,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 359,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

