Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is National Pension Service’s 7th Largest Position

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 357,981 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Facebook worth $587,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.55 on Friday, reaching $156.79. 24,857,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,148,879. The company has a market capitalization of $445.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

