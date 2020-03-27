Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.41

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news sentiment score of -3.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,857,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148,879. The company has a market capitalization of $445.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.06. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

