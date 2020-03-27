FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $258.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.38.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $257.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12,692.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,151,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,593 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,091,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,448,000 after buying an additional 461,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $61,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,660,000 after buying an additional 369,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,611,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,751,000 after buying an additional 307,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

