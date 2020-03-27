Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded down $13.59 on Friday, reaching $291.41. 26,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

