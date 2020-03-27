Fantom Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. Fantom has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

