Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

FTCH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 106,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

