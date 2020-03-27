Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FARM shares. ValuEngine cut Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 77,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.39. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

