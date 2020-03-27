Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 27th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 1.89% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.53. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 19.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

