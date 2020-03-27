Feathercoin Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, QBTC and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $485.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 272,334,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Upbit, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

