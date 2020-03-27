Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 141,870 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 274,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,902 shares of company stock valued at $668,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $605.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

