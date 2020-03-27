Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.58 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

