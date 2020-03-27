Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $65.55 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

