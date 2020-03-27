Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,600 at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FERG. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,449.88 ($84.84).

Shares of LON:FERG traded down GBX 400 ($5.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,080 ($66.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,619.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

