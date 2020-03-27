Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $5.77 on Friday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

